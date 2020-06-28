e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 cases cross 30,000-mark in Thane, deaths nearing 1,000

Covid-19 cases cross 30,000-mark in Thane, deaths nearing 1,000

The district’s recovery rate was 47.84 per cent as on Sunday while the mortality rate stood at 3.25 per cent, the official informed.

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thane
Neighbouring Palghar district has 4,244 cases, and 120 people have died of the infection so far.
Neighbouring Palghar district has 4,244 cases, and 120 people have died of the infection so far.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Thane district on Sunday crossed the 30,000-mark in Covid-19 cases, with an addition of 1,345 cases during the day taking the count to 30,289, an official said.

The district witnessed 36 deaths which took the toll to 983, he added.

“Among the district’s major civic areas, Thane city recorded 341 cases, Kalyan Dombivali 369, Navi Mumbai 197 and Mira Bhayander 101. TMC now has 8,168 cases, NMMC 6,200, KDMC 5,678 and MBMC 3,015,” he added.

The district’s recovery rate was 47.84 per cent as on Sunday while the mortality rate stood at 3.25 per cent, the official informed.

“The recovery rate of MBMC is the best in the district at 62.96 per cent while mortality rate of Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal corporation is the worst at 5.75 per cent,” he said.

Neighbouring Palghar district has 4,244 cases, and 120 people have died of the infection so far.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
LIVE: 221 new Covid-19 positive cases and 7 deaths reported in MP today
LIVE: 221 new Covid-19 positive cases and 7 deaths reported in MP today
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In