Covid-19: Chawl residents near Thane hospital to be shifted

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:50 IST

Sixteen families of sanitation workers, living at Thane’s Manisha Nagar, will be shifted as their chawl is near the civil hospital.

“They will be give temporary homes at Brahmand. Thane Municipal Corporation will also provide transport facility for them,” said Kailash Pawar, surgeon, Thane Civil Hospital.

There are 21 rooms in the chawl. “Our families have been staying here for almost 90 years. We don’t know whether we will be allowed to return after the pandemic,” said Hemant Choudhari, 42, a resident of the chawl.

Ankita G Menon