Covid-19 claims 86-year-old ex-serviceman’s life in Ludhiana

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:46 IST

An octogenarian ex-serviceman, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a hospital here since May 28, lost his battle with the infection on Tuesday.

Confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said Ujagar Singh (86) of Fauji Mohalla near Millar Gunj died due to multi-organ failure in the morning.

Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital director Dr NK Chaudhary said the patient had arrived here for treatment at a very later stage. He was suffering from comorbidities, including renal failure, chronic heart disease and respiratory issues, Chaudhary said.

The doctor couple who had treated upon the patient have been isolated in the hospital along with their two-year-old daughter. Their reports are yet to arrive, said Dr Bagga.

The health department has sealed the doctor’s house and clinic located in Khanna.

So far, six staff members who had come in contact with the couple and four other doctors have been asked to remain under self-isolation. Their samples will be collected as per the protocol, the civil surgeon said.

Meanwhile, a doctor couple was among the 10 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Ludhiana on Monday, taking the tally to 201.

Dr Bagga stated that till date, total 8,097 samples were collected, out of which reports of 7,619 was received. Of these, 7324 samples turned out negative. The report of 478 samples was still pending, he said. Around 150 patients related to the district have been discharged after treatment.

He informed that at present, the number of persons in home quarantine in the district is 1,600. Around 70 persons were told to isolate at home on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said as soon as the district administration and health department learn of any infected or suspected person, their samples are immediately sent for testing.

Similarly, 409 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing on Tuesday, and their results are expected shortly. The DC appealed to the residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government to keep themselves and others safe.