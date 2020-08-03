Covid-19 claims nine lives in Ludhiana, 211 test positive

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:03 IST

Nine Covid-19 related fatalities were reported in the district on Monday, while 211 persons tested positive for the deadly infection.

With this, the death toll has reached 114, while 3,738 persons have contracted the infection till date.

Among the deceased were a 57-year-old jail inmate, 47-year-old woman from Jattana village, 60-year-old woman from Giaspura, 35-year-old man from New Vijay Nagar in Haibowal, 45-year-old man from Divala village in Samrala, 60-year-old male resident of Gill Chowk, 35-year-old man from Jandiala village near Sahnewal, 60-year-old male who died at Fortis Hospital, and a 50-year-old from Urban Estate, Dugri.

SENIOR CONGRESS LEADER INFECTED

Senior Congress leader Gurdev Singh Lapran, six health care workers, 11 police officers and 11 pregnant women were among the 211 who were tested postivie on Monday. Lapran (63) is suffering from symptoms including shortness of breath, cough and fever. Soon after he tested positive, his councillor son Parvinder Lapran, family members and the persons who had come in contact with the leader were quarantined.

The city reported its first Covid-19 casualty on March 29. July witnessed the most deaths as 67 succumbed to the virus. In August, the contagion has claimed 26 lives in just three days. Nine patients had died while 193 tested positive on August 1. The virus consumed eight lives Sunday.

63 SUCCUMBED TO VIRUS IN 11 DAYS

In the past 11 days, the infection has claimed 63 lives in Ludhiana. The city reported seven deaths on July 25, while two were reported on July 26. Five patients succumbed to the virus on July 27, while six suffering from it died on July 28. Nine died of the disease on July 29, whereas two persons succumbed to it on July 30. Six died due to Covid-19 on July 31, and nine deaths were reported on August 1 and eight on August 2.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said total 228 patients (211 patients from the district and 17 from other states/districts) have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He added that till date, 65,721 samples have been taken, out of which reports of 62,761 samples has been received, with 58,545 turning out negative. Result of 2,960 samples is pending.

Now, the infection toll of Ludhiana residents is 3,728, while 488 persons who have tested positive till date are from other districts/states.

The DC informed that till date, 22,760 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons is 4,573. On Monday, 320 persons were sent to home quarantine. Similarly, 640 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing and their results are expected shortly.

Sharma appealed to the residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government and stay indoors to keep themselves and others safe.