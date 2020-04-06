Covid-19: Gawai urges people to celebrate Ambedkar anniversary at home

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:26 IST

The Republican Party of India (Gawai) chief Rajendra Gawai has urged people to celebrate birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at home in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Ambedkar was born on April 14. “The coronavirus has created havoc in the entire nation. Even the nations with best of medical infrastructure are finding it difficult to fight this battle. Being a dermatologist I know the severity of the present situation. I urge all the Ambedkarites to celebrate the anniversary this year at home as Dr Ambedkar had always given preference to the nation,” Gawai said in a statement released on Monday.