Covid-19 impact: Poor campus placement at GB University

Updated: May 22, 2020 22:58 IST

GREATER NOIDA:

The Covid-19 outbreak in the country has jeopardised the job prospects of many students of Gautam Buddha University (GBU). The recent graduates looking for their first job feel marooned due to the dismal campus placements at the varsity’s management and engineering departments this year.

Only 30% students could get job offers from various companies, which mostly conducted interviews before the nationwide lockdown was announced. According to GBU officials, of 400 management and engineering graduates, only around 120 of them could manage to get job offers through campus placement this year.

During the lockdown period (from March 25 to May 20), only four students could manage to get job offers through online interviews, said the officials.

Restriction on movements and ban on events badly affected the campus placement schedule at GBU.

“The placement at Gautam Buddha University’s management and engineering departments would have been much better this year if Covid-19 pandemic had not impacted the season so badly. We somehow managed to invite six private firms to conduct the online interviews during the lockdown period. In March last year, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) had set up a mega job fair at campus and students got jobs. And it was scheduled in March-end this year too. But it could not happen due to the lockdown,” said Abhinav Sharma, an officer at corporate relation cell of GBU.

Last year, the university had witnessed 75% campus placement for management and engineering students, as companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Paytm, Oyo Rooms, S&P Global, Curefit India, HCL, Honda, Oppo and NTT Data offered jobs to students. In 2018, the campus placement was 70%.

Students who took education loan for their study are troubled a lot with no offer at hand.

“I took an education loan of Rs 4.5 lakh. So not getting a job at campus is more troublesome to students like me. I hope online job events may help in future. The Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the job market, as many companies are not so eagerly hiring,” said Praduman Kumar Siddharth, a native of Prayagraj who just completed his MBA.

However, the placement cell at GBU is not disappointed and trying hard to help the students get jobs.

“The university, in association with FICCI, now plans to conduct an online internship job fair on May 30. As per the curricula, most university students are required to generate grades via interning in the industry and corporate houses during the summer break. Because of restricted movements and reduced activities, such an online internship fair can prove to be vital for the students for getting a job,” said Sharma.

At least 25 companies will take part in the internship fair to be held through the website www.gbujobs.com, said the GBU officials.