Covid 19 lockdown: Greater Noida body to provide two meals to stray dogs

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:36 IST

The Greater Noida authority has roped in a non-government organisation (NGO)- Friendicoes-SECA that will take care of stray dogs, including treating those unwell, sterilisation and providing two meals daily.

The move comes after reports that stray dogs were struggling to get food amid the nationwide lockdown.

The Delhi-based NGO has deployed its animal van that will be used for the purpose. It has also set up an animal clinic in Swarn Nagri, where it will sterilise strays and release them back to their respective habitat.

The NGO was roped in after residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners associations (AOAs) and other social groups came forward to complain on the issue.

“The NGO has started catching stray dogs for sterilisation. These dogs will be realised back to their respective sectors. We have started to provide them two meals daily,” said Dr Prem Chand deputy general manager with the Greater Noida authority heading the health department.

The authority has not fixed any budget for this project and not made any estimate as to how many dogs are in the city. It has planned to sterilize strays in all residential as well as industrial sectors.

“We have not conducted any survey to figure out how many stray dogs are there in different areas of the city. But now when the NGO will carry out sterilisation and also task of providing food to dogs it will make a database how many stray dogs are living in the city,” said Chand. The authority has also released mobile numbers at which any individual, RWA, AOA or other social groups can inform about stray dogs needing help of food. These numbers are 9599332039, 9643232803, 9810000254 and 9999382880.