Covid-19 patient survives suicide attempt

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 00:24 IST
Ram Parmar
A 45-year-old Covid-19 positive man jumped from the third floor room of a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, in Nalla Sopara on Saturday in a bid to attempt suicide. However, he landed on a heap of sand and sustained fracture on his leg.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on April 30, and was later moved to the isolation after his condition improved. A hospital source said the man broke the glass window and jumped out even as a ward boy tried to get hold of him.

A hospital spokesperson said the patient was recovering well and that his second swab test report is awaited, which the doctors are hoping would come negative. “We are unable to understand why the patient attempted the act as he was responding well to treatment he said and always had a positive attitude towards life,” he said.

The spokesman further added doctors will have to carry out an operation for his fracture, but that will oly be done after his test report comes negative.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered with the Nalla Sopara police about the incident.

