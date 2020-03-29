Covid-19 positive couple drives into MMG Hospital complex from GIMS, Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:45 IST

Officials of the Ghaziabad health department went into panic mode on Sunday after a couple, who was tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by a private lab on Saturday, drove to the MMG district hospital from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida in their private car instead of an ambulance.

With the couple testing positive, Ghaziabad so far has seven cases of Covid-19, including two patients that have recovered, health officials said.

The couple, which lives in a high-rise in Mohan Nagar, was initially admitted to GIMS after being tested for the infection by a private lab.

Officials said the couple had come in contact with at least 93 people who will now be traced and put under isolation and the high-rise where the couple lives will also be sealed. They added that the woman is an employee of a security and fire safety solutions company in Noida’s Sector 135 where at least 22 people were found infected so far.

“The couple drove their car straight away into the hospital complex. When we asked them about their car’s registration number they did not tell us and even misbehaved with the staff. After this we called up GIMS’ officials asking them the reason why the two were not sent in an ambulance. Health officials at GIMS had collected their samples but should have transferred them to MMG Hospital in an ambulance,” Ravinder Rana, chief medical superintendent (CMS), MMG district hospital.

“After a lot of hue and cry, we roped in our teams and sanitised the couple’s car which is still parked in the hospital complex. The couple’s decision to drive into the hospital complex has jeopardized the safety of visitors and other hospital staff,” he added.

Ghaziabad chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that the couple was tested positive for Covid-19 after they got their test reports from the private laboratory on Saturday.

“The woman is with the HR department of the Noida-based company and did not disclose this information to us nor did she took care to remain in home isolation. The husband got the infection from her. The man was playing cricket with others and the woman was also socializing instead of isolating herself at home,” Dr Gupta said.

“We have found that there are 93 persons who had come in contact with the couple and the majority of these are from their highrise. Till Sunday night, twelve of these people were identified and kept in the isolation ward at MMG Hosptial. Others will also be traced at the earliest. We have also planned that the high-rise (which has 800 flats and is occupied by over 600 families) will now be sealed on Monday,” he added.“All of the people will be confined to the isolation ward at our hospitals. We have also received information that about 15 employees of the Noida-based company are residing in Ghaziabad. They have not disclosed their identities to us and we will take action now.”

The CMO said he has also sought a report from the chief medical superintendent about the couple arriving in their car and not in an ambulance and assured action will be initiated against those responsible.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS said a detailed investigation into the sequence of events is needed. “The couple came to us and we also took their samples. Since there were about 18 positive patients with us (till Sunday) we decided to transfer the couple to Ghaziabad and an ambulance was also ready. But how they traveled in their car instead of an ambulance needs to be probed,” he added.

According to the officials of the Ghaziabad health department, 20 people suspected of Covid-19 are already in the isolation ward at MMG Hospital and another three suspected cases are lodged at isolation ward of Sanjay Nagar district hospital till Sunday evening.