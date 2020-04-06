e-paper
Covid-19 ‘safety station’ set up at Sangrur before wheat procurement

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori gives a demonstration of the coronavirus safety station at Sangrur on Monday.
Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori gives a demonstration of the coronavirus safety station at Sangrur on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

A coronavirus ‘safety station’ has been set up at the local administrative complex for sanitisation of farmers, commission agents, labour force and administration officials before the wheat procurement season.

Though this station is part of the district administration’s pilot project, more will be set up soon, said Ghanshyam Thori, deputy commissioner.

Heavy footfall was likely at the grain markets with wheat arrivals expected from April 10 and it was necessary to ensure the safety of farmers and others involved in the process, Thori said.

Sangrur contributes more than 10% wheat share in Punjab’s basket.

A four-step process will be followed to sanitise people passing through the station: First, an infrared thermal scanner will record the person’s temperature. Those with fever will be sent to the Civil Hospital’s flu centre. The next step includes washing hands in a basin with foot-operated taps. Then a concentrated sodium hypochlorite (bleach) solution mixture will be sprayed on the person, who will then go into a booth with ceiling fans and hand dryers to “dry up.”

“Hands and clothes will be dried without towel use as that can increase the risk of contamination. The safety system can easily sanitise four to five persons in a minute,” Thori added.

