e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Total lockdown in Assam’s Jorhat from July 9-15

Covid-19: Total lockdown in Assam’s Jorhat from July 9-15

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire district by this order.

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Jorhat, Assam
CRPF personnel patrol on street during nationwide lockdown.
CRPF personnel patrol on street during nationwide lockdown.(ANI file photo)
         

In order to contain the spread of Covid-19, ‘total lockdown’ to be imposed in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15.

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire district by this order.

As many as 786 new coronavirus cases were reported in Assam on Monday, with 598 cases from Guwahati city, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of cases has risen to 12,522 including 7,882 discharged cases, 4,623 active cases and 14 deaths.

tags
top news
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
LIVE: New Zealand halts new airline bookings as Covid-19 facilities fill up
LIVE: New Zealand halts new airline bookings as Covid-19 facilities fill up
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
Terrorist killed, soldier, cop injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
Terrorist killed, soldier, cop injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
Covid-19: 3 states have more than 1 lakh cases, Meghalaya only one with less than 100
Covid-19: 3 states have more than 1 lakh cases, Meghalaya only one with less than 100
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In