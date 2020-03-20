e-paper
Covid-19: Two more positives in Pune; total now 21

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:11 IST
PUNE: Two more cases of Covid19 infection were detected in Pune on Friday, taking the number of positives to 21. Of these, 12 were in Pimpri-Chinchwad and nine in Pune.

More details are awaited about the latest detection, said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

In other developments, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said five patients whose second test results for Covid-19 were negative would be discharged on Friday.

While the Dubai-returned couple who were among the first to test positive for the coronavirus are yet to be tested for the second time, three members of the same family have been admitted to the Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital. The husband-wife duo and their daughter were the first cases to be detected in the city.

One of them said in an interview that they were eager to have their second tests taken at the earliest.

Dr Sudhir Patsute, superintendent of Naidu Hospital said, “The incubation period of the virus is 14 days and so we will take their swab samples for the second testing only after the incubation period to ensure that the virus has left their body completely.”

