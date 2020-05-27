e-paper
Covid recovery rate in Thane improves

May 27, 2020
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
A total of 186 patients were discharged from Thane hospitals on Wednesday, the highest so far. The number of recoveries in Thane has crossed 1,000.

As per the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), 1,077 people have recovered so far. The recovery rate in the city is now 47%.

On Wednesday, 156 new Covid positive cases were also reported, taking the total number of cases to 2,450.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Three people, including a woman and two men, died on Wednesday. All three deaths are from Wagale Estate area. They were admitted to Thane civil hospital.”

A 76-year-old woman and two 60-year-old men are among those who died after being infected. A total of 72 people have died so far due to Covid.

“On Wednesday, 156 new cases were reported taking the total number of cases to 2,450 so far. A total of 34 new cases were reported from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar, followed by 28 in Kalwa and 26 in Naupada-Kopri,” he added.

