e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid vaccine dry run conducted in Dharamshala

Covid vaccine dry run conducted in Dharamshala

The mock drill was conducted at three sites, where 75 beneficiaries went through a mock immunisation process.

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in progress at a zonal hospital in Mandi on Friday.
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in progress at a zonal hospital in Mandi on Friday.(Birbal Sharma/HT)
         

A dry run for coronavirus vaccine distribution was conducted at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala on Friday in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

It was part of the nationwide second dry run before the vaccine rolls out. The mock drill was conducted at three sites, where 75 beneficiaries went through a mock immunisation process.

Chief medical officer, Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said that the Covid-19 vaccination was also rehearsed at Dalek Hospital Dharamshala, Government Senior Secondary School, Dadi and two other sites.

He said that the Covid-19 vaccination will be rehearsed in all health blocks of the district from January 11, for which the department has made all arrangements.

As many as 630 beneficiaries will undergo mock immunisation in 126 sites of all health blocks of Kangra district.

If there are adverse effects of vaccination, a medical kit will be available beforehand and there is also a provision of an ambulance in such cases.

top news
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Air India’s all-women pilot team to fly over North Pole on world’s longest air route
Air India’s all-women pilot team to fly over North Pole on world’s longest air route
Covid-19 ‘out of control’ in London, mayor declares ‘major incident’
Covid-19 ‘out of control’ in London, mayor declares ‘major incident’
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In