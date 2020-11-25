e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid +ve aspirants can take HPAS exam separately at place identified by district: HPPSC

Covid +ve aspirants can take HPAS exam separately at place identified by district: HPPSC

The candidates have been directed to inform the commission till November 27 through email at hppsc.shimla.71@gmail.com.

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative image)
         

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has asked candidates appearing for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Main) written examination 2019 to inform the commission if they are Covid-19 positive or under home quarantine so that arrangements can be made for them to take the examination at respective quarantine centre/covid care centre/any other place identified by the district administration.

The candidates have been directed to inform the commission till November 27 through email at hppsc.shimla.71@gmail.com.

The HPPSC will be conducting the examination from December 1 in Dharamshala and Shimla. On December 1, the English exam will be conducted in the morning session (9am to 12pm) while Hindi exam will be conducted during the evening session (2pm to 5pm). The essay examination will be held from 10am to 1pm on December 2, general studies-I (10am to 1pm) on December 3, general studies-II (10am to 1pm) on December 4, general studies-III (10am to 1pm) on December 5. The optional paper-I (9am to 12pm) and optional paper -II (2pm to 5pm) will be conducted on December 7.

HPPSC joint secretary Ekta Kapta said the admit card and instructions have been uploaded on the website.

top news
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Live: As Nivar nears, Chennai airport halts operations from 7pm tonight
Live: As Nivar nears, Chennai airport halts operations from 7pm tonight
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In