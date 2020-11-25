Covid +ve aspirants can take HPAS exam separately at place identified by district: HPPSC

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 18:18 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has asked candidates appearing for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Main) written examination 2019 to inform the commission if they are Covid-19 positive or under home quarantine so that arrangements can be made for them to take the examination at respective quarantine centre/covid care centre/any other place identified by the district administration.

The candidates have been directed to inform the commission till November 27 through email at hppsc.shimla.71@gmail.com.

The HPPSC will be conducting the examination from December 1 in Dharamshala and Shimla. On December 1, the English exam will be conducted in the morning session (9am to 12pm) while Hindi exam will be conducted during the evening session (2pm to 5pm). The essay examination will be held from 10am to 1pm on December 2, general studies-I (10am to 1pm) on December 3, general studies-II (10am to 1pm) on December 4, general studies-III (10am to 1pm) on December 5. The optional paper-I (9am to 12pm) and optional paper -II (2pm to 5pm) will be conducted on December 7.

HPPSC joint secretary Ekta Kapta said the admit card and instructions have been uploaded on the website.