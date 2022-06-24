Covid-19: Telangana registers 493 fresh cases
Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125. The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively.
A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692.
The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.
The bulletin said 29,084 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases stood at 3,322, it said. The state has been witnessing a rise in daily cases since early June.
-
Hospitalisation on the rise as Covid cases increase in Pune
With Covid-19 cases on the rise, while most patients are in isolation at home, government hospitals are now preparing to accommodate more patients. Between June 4 and June 23, cases of hospitalisation in Pune increased from 16 to 95. According to district health department officials, there are 2,741 active cases in Pune district at present. Out of these, 2,646 patients are in isolation at home while 95 have been hospitalised till June 23.
-
Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 employees demand fulfilment of long-pending demands
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Friday to demand the fulfilment of their long-pending demands including regularisation of contractual employees and timely payment of salaries. The employees stated that they have been struggling for the fulfilment of their genuine demands for a long time but the authorities are not paying heed to the issue.
-
In a first, sessions court decides case via plea bargaining in Uttar Pradesh
The Pratapgarh district and sessions judge on Friday ordered to release a person on six months' probation in the first-ever case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in Uttar Pradesh. “This is the first case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in the state,” said Yogesh Sharma, district government counsel, Pratapgarh. District and sessions judge, Pratapgarh, Sanjay Shanker Pandey ordered to release Anand Vardhan Pandey on six months' probation.
-
25 fresh Covid cases crop up in Ludhiana
As many as 25 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Friday. The district currently has 134 active cases, of which 130 are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,2032 Covid infections and a total of 2,288 patients have succumbed to the virus.
-
Ludhiana DC takes stock of flood preparations ahead of monsoons
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other officials on Thursday evening reviewed ongoing flood preparation works ahead of the monsoons. The DC visited areas along the Sidhwan Canal including Dakha Rajwaha in Saroh village, Kailpur Waraich and Bhattian and reviewed cleanliness works being carried out by the irrigation department. She also visited areas along the Buddha Nullah and Khairabait Complex where flood protection works are going on in full swing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics