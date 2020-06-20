Cow sets record by yielding 76.61kg milk in 24 hours

cities

A Holstein Friesian cow Jogan in Karnal has yielded 76.61kg milk in 24 hours, which is the highest milk production by a cross-bred cow, said scientists at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) here.

Principal scientist (animal breeding) Vikas Vohra, said earlier records of highest milk production by a cross-bred cow are set at 72kg in Punjab and 65kg in Karnal.

The cow owner, Baldev Singh of Galib Kheri village in Karnal’s Nilokheri block, said Jogan was born by using Pannymaker ABS USA Imported semen. He said the four-year-old cow had yielded 42kg milk in a day in 2014. Singh added that she is the best cow in his cattle yard that has 70 animals and she has bagged several awards.

“In her second and third lactation, she had yielded 54kg and 62kg milk respectively. She has earlier produced 66.20kg milk in National Livestock Championship and Agri Expo-2020 in Batala of Punjab,” he said, adding that the cow had also won 10th PDFA International Dairy and Agri Expo-2015 held in Ludhiana and National Dairy Mela at NDRI.

On Saturday, scientists at the NDRI honoured Baldev Singh and his brother Amandeep Singh during a felicitation ceremony.

NDRI director MS Chauhan said Baldev Singh and his brother had taken part in a training on management of dairy animals at the organisation in 2010 and 2011. “The training helped them learn about scientific breeding and feeding of animals for higher yields,” Chauhan said. He urged all dairy farmers and rural youth to take up dairy farming as entrepreneurship and participate in the skill development programme introduced by the NDRI.