CPCB pulls up govt agencies, orders special campaigns against open dumping and burning of waste before winter

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:38 IST

New Delhi:

Pulling up government agencies for failing to address pollution-related complaints of citizens, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed them to organise special campaigns against open dumping and burning of waste in Delhi and the National Capital Region before winter sets in.

“Major polluting sources identified in Delhi-NCR are open dumping and burning of waste. The agencies have been asked to organise special campaigns against open waste dumping and burning in August and September,” said a senior official of the board.

Fifty-two centre-state joint inspection teams, deployed across Delhi-NCR last winter to check pollution, had reported that nearly 50% of the violations that were pushing up pollution levels in Delhi-NCR came from the construction and demolition sectors, followed by open dumping and burning of waste.

“The quality of air in Delhi-NCR starts deteriorating from October. The Graded Response Action Plan, to tackle very poor and severe categories of pollution, also comes into play in October. If the agencies launch special campaigns just before the air quality starts to deteriorate, it would help them to remain better prepared when winter sets in,” said D Saha, former head of CPCB’s air quality laboratory.

The direction was issued after CPCB held a meeting with nearly all government agencies in Delhi-NCR on July 22 to discuss the status complaints received by the apex pollution monitoring body on its social media platform.

The minutes of the meeting states that some agencies in Delhi such as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Delhi Development Authority and a few others in NCR have not addressed even 50% complaints received from citizens on social media. Some agencies failed to address even a single complaint a month after they were lodged.

“We are monitoring the complaints. Officers have been asked to take prompt action. In some cases, action was taken but as the officer concerned didn’t submit report on time, it was not reflected,” said Tarun Kapoor, vice-chairman of DDA.

The member secretary of DPCC could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

While the agencies have been asked to submit action taken reports based on the complaints received, along with proof (wherever possible), they have been warned that poor redressal of air pollution-related complaints will be viewed closely and action may be taken in line with the Supreme Court’s orders.

“The agencies were directed to minimise the time taken to address complaints and promptly respond to the complainants. For complaints pending for more than a month, the agencies have been asked to take immediate action,” said the official.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 21:38 IST