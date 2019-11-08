CPCB task force extends ban on coal-based industrial activities

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:05 IST

New Delhi: The ban on industries not using piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and coal-fired industries in the NCR towns will continue till November 11, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)-led task force ordered on Friday.

The CPCB-led Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) task force met on Friday to discuss measures to control the rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

“Task force recommends that restrictions on industrial activities, which are already in force, may continue till November 11, 2019,” the minutes of the meeting read.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had after Diwali banned operations of coal-based industries in the neighbouring satellite towns of Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh. The industries not using PNG in Delhi were also closed till November 2. The continuing spell of bad air led to a continuation of this ban till November 5.

“It was observed that on November 7, the AQI shifted to the ‘very poor’ category from ‘poor’ category despite minimal contribution from stubble burning (2%), wind and rain. IMD informed that meteorological conditions (wind speed, wind direction, relative humidity and temperature) are continuously changing,” the CPCB said.

They added, “Wind direction is likely to be north westerly from November 9 onwards with slightly higher wind speed in the range of 10-12kmph. These conditions may prevail for the next three days ie, 9th, 10th and 11th.”

Senior CPCB officials said that since the air quality is not expected to improve in the coming days, it was important that both local and neighbouring sources of pollution be kept under strict surveillance.

The Supreme Court on November 4 had extended a ban on all construction activities in Delhi and NCR till further orders. The apex court has also ordered strict measures to control all sources of pollution in Delhi.