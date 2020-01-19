CR dismantles 50-yr-old FoB

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:58 IST

Central Railway held a five-hour traffic and power block at Thane railway station during the wee hours of Sunday to dismantle the 50-year-old foot overbridge (FoB) at the Kalyan-end of the station.

The block was carried out between 12.45am to 5.45am, which affected the train services on the slow line between Kalyan and Mulund railway stations and on the fast line between Mulund and Diva railway stations.

Four trains were cancelled and four were partially cancelled late on Saturday. On Sunday, three local trains were cancelled and two were partially cancelled. Mail and express trains were diverted.

“The work of dismantling the FoB was carried out successfully within the scheduled time and train services resumed after that. The bridge was more than 50 years old,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

According to railway officials the FoB, 45-metre long and 4.8-metre wide, had been shut since February 2019, after it was declared unsafe in an audit.