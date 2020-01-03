Crackdown on organised crime high priority in 2020, says Faridabad police chief

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:29 IST

Gurugram: The Faridabad police have come up with a comprehensive plan for a crackdown on organised crime and gangsters operating in the city. Also fighting crime against women would be a high priority for the police in 2020. To this end, the police have taken a number of measures such as deployment of police personnel at dark spots, major intersections and areas where cases have been reported in the past.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, Faridabad, said that a citywide barricading system and checkpoints at the city borders will be enforced. The crime data of 2019 released by the police shows that there has been a dip in cases of robbery, dacoity, crime against women, snatching and attempt to murder, he said.

As per the data, cases of rape witnessed a 16% downfall as compared to 2018. Last year, 259 cases were registered as compared to 310 cases of rape in 2018.

Rao said arrests were made in all the cases, while six were quashed after they were allegedly found to be false, implicating people due to property or personal disputes. “We have directed the investigating officials to conduct fair and speedy investigation before filing a charge sheet. In most cases, it was seen that it was the victim’s friends who were the perpetrators of the rape,” Rao said adding that six rapid action force teams have been deployed near girls’ schools and colleges to ensure safety.

The police also registered 28 cases of loot as compared to 51 cases in 2018, recording a dip of 45%. The police said the dip in the number of cases is due to awareness, heavy deployment and night patrolling.

Dacoity also witnessed a dip of 53%. Last year seven cases were registered as compared to 15 cases in 2018.

The number of snatching cases decreased by 34%, with 249 cases being registered last year as compared to 376 in 2018. On an average, two vehicles are stolen in Faridabad every day, making ve0hicle theft the most-reported crime in the district. However, the police busted 41 vehicle-lifters and recovered 300 vehicles from their possession last year. Over 730 more vehicles were stolen from the city until December 31 last year, when compared to the same period in 2018. “Most of the suspects involved in vehicle thefts are from Uttar Pradesh, Nuh and Rajasthan. Juveniles who are school dropouts were mostly involved in these cases for quick cash,” Rao said.

As against 212 cases of burglary in 2018, 188 were registered last year, the police said.

This year, the police arrested 86 people who confessed to various incidents of burglaries. The police recovered household items from their possession and said most of them conducted reconnaissance of the areas before targeting the houses, and kept a check on the movement of the residents and police patrolling.

The number of heinous crimes such as robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and murder also decreased this year.

According to Rao, the police have also managed to control street crimes and snatching cases.

Rao said, “Our major focus was on organised crime and gangs involved in extortion cases. The industrialists and businessmen who were on Kaushal’s radar were given safety. Our initiative of the centralised patrolling programme ensured that personnel worked for only eight hours at a stretch instead of 12 hours — their efficiency also increased. More than 100 personnel were deployed at all vulnerable spots from where most snatching cases were reported. Most of the gangs involved were arrested including Kaushal and his gang members,” he added.

He further added that the police provided better infrastructure for their teams and the pendency of cases was reduced to 2% from 35% of last year.

The city police also handled cyber crime cases successfully, he said. He said this year the police had received 28,262 complaints last year, of which they had disposed of 27,281.

The police busted more than 28 notorious gangs from Mewat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana this year, and arrested 71 wanted men. The police said the gangster, Sachin Kheri, a close aide of Kaushal, was arrested who has been involved in over 200 cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking, including the recent murder of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary.

At the beginning of 2020, Rao said the police is analysing their achievements in controlling crime, and managing traffic. Last year, the police had seized 214 kg marijuana and 120 kg of other drugs from peddlers in the city and registered 62 cases in which 113 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Rao said 462 proclaimed offenders and 352 bail jumpers were arrested.