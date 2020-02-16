Crane driver makes mail in accident that killed mobike rider

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:19 IST

PUNE A crane driver was arrested by the Pune police and later granted bail, in a case involving the death of a motorbike rider near Sun City corner along Sinhagad road on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Mannu Prajapati, 42, a resident of Dhayari, while the deceased has been identified as Ravindra Subhash Shur, 34, a resident of Ganeshnagar in Dhayari.

The incident took place at 6 pm on Saturday on the road connecting Sinhagad road to the Pune-Bengaluru highway, said police.

“Both the vehicles were heading towards the Pune-Bangalore highway from Sinhagad road. The crane was going straight when the rider came from the right and banged into the crane. He was not wearing a helmet,” said police sub-inspector Kishor Tanpur of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

The body was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem.

A case under Sections 279 (driving or riding dangerously on public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sinhagad road police station against Parajapati.