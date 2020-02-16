e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Crane driver makes mail in accident that killed mobike rider

Crane driver makes mail in accident that killed mobike rider

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A crane driver was arrested by the Pune police and later granted bail, in a case involving the death of a motorbike rider near Sun City corner along Sinhagad road on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Mannu Prajapati, 42, a resident of Dhayari, while the deceased has been identified as Ravindra Subhash Shur, 34, a resident of Ganeshnagar in Dhayari.

The incident took place at 6 pm on Saturday on the road connecting Sinhagad road to the Pune-Bengaluru highway, said police.

“Both the vehicles were heading towards the Pune-Bangalore highway from Sinhagad road. The crane was going straight when the rider came from the right and banged into the crane. He was not wearing a helmet,” said police sub-inspector Kishor Tanpur of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

The body was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem.

A case under Sections 279 (driving or riding dangerously on public way) and 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sinhagad road police station against Parajapati.

top news
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Seven dead, 15 injured in road accident in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal
Seven dead, 15 injured in road accident in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Standing firm’: PM Modi’s message from Varanasi amid anti-CAA protests
‘Standing firm’: PM Modi’s message from Varanasi amid anti-CAA protests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities