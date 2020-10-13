e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cricket, kho-kho, badminton get green light to resume practice; no events allowed

Cricket, kho-kho, badminton get green light to resume practice; no events allowed

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:18 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

Pune: Pune’s municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Tuesday, allowed all practice of more indoor and outdoor sports to resume in the city.

Citing caveats on the order, Kumar clarified that no children below the age of 10, or senior citizens above the age of 65, will be allowed to participate. Also, the ability of the sport to ensure a minimum level of social distancing will be the rule of law in terms of it being permissible.

Kumar said, “Outdoor games like cricket and kho-kho, and indoor games like badminton and tennis will be allowed, where social distancing can be maintained. This permission is only for practice and organisations cannot hold any sports events.”

Swimming pools and gymnasiums will continue to remain closed.

The PMC order states that only players deemed necessary should be allowed to play, to ensure there is no rush at any given time.

Sports complex authorities are to conduct thermal scanning of players and employees, and keep a record of players for the purpose of contact tracing, if needed.

Kumar said, “While practising indoors, windows and doors should kept open to avoid the use of air conditioning. The equipment used should be sanitised repeatedly.”

If players have any symptoms like a cough or are running temperature, they should not be allowed to participate.

top news
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Railways to run 392 more trains during festival season: Full list here
Railways to run 392 more trains during festival season: Full list here
SRH vs CSK Live: Curran opens for CSK, Watson pushed down batting order
SRH vs CSK Live: Curran opens for CSK, Watson pushed down batting order
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
UK seeks non-white volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trials
UK seeks non-white volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trials
The new culture wars | HT Editorial
The new culture wars | HT Editorial
In Thackeray’s comeback to Guv, Kangana Ranaut’s comment is his ammo
In Thackeray’s comeback to Guv, Kangana Ranaut’s comment is his ammo
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In