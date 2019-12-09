Crime against women, children: UP cabinet okays 218 fast track courts

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 18:06 IST

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to set up 218 fast track courts (FTCs) for speedy disposal of rape and child sexual abuse cases.

The cabinet move comes in the backdrop of the nation-wide outrage over the alleged rape and gruesome murder of an Unnao woman.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, state law minister Brijesh Pathak said 25,749 rape cases and 42,389 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases were pending in the courts.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over the spurt in crime against women. He has ordered implementation of law strictly and quick disposal of crime cases against women and children pending in the courts,” Pathak said.

Of the 218 fast track courts, 144 courts will hear rape cases and 74 will hear cases of crime against children, Pathak said.

The minister said the state cabinet also cleared the proposal to create 218 posts of additional session judges and staff of the courts. The state government will spend Rs 75 lakh on the operation of each fast track court. Additionally, Rs 63 lakh will be spent per annum on the salary of the staff, he said.

The FTCs will become functional in the current financial year. “If the courts do not have buildings or construction of the new buildings will take time, court hearings can held in rented premises. The state government has allocated fund for payment of rent for FTCs,” Pathak said.

Both the state and central governments will bear the cost incurred in the running of FTCs. While the central government share will be 60%, the state government will spend 40%, he said.

Also addressing the press briefing, Cabinet minister and state government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh said union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had announced that 1,023 fast track courts will be set up across the country for speedy trial of the cases related to crime against women. “Uttar Pradesh has taken the lead over other states in establishing fast track courts,” he said.

Opposition leaders, including Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had condemned the state government over the increase in crime against women and failure of the state machinery in controlling criminals or providing protection to women.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had attacked the state government on Saturday after the death of Unnao rape victim. “The incident shows the deterioration of law and order in the state. Atrocities on women were rampant in Uttar Pradesh,” she had said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sat on ‘dharna’ outside the state assembly on Saturday in protest against crime against women in the state. He demanded resignation of the chief minister over the death of the Unnao rape victim.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati had handed over a memorandum to governor Anandiben Patel, urging her to intervene in the matter and draw the attention of the state government on the increase in crime against women.