CT University and University Business School organise webinar to discuss cyber security challenges

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:20 IST

CT University (CTU), in coordination with the Cybertrix Club, organized Edit-a-thon as part of the Syberthon 2020, an online event that was focused to address the cyber security challenges in the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19. The participants were given a time slot to submit online Wikipedia articles on cyber security that were reviewed by the experts.

The guest speakers were Kala Baskar, former director in-charge, Centre for Cyber Forensics and Information Security University of Madras; Manavpreet Kaur, community relations specialist at Wikimedia Foundation; and Rajeeb Dutta, Google certified software professional.

Harsh Sadawarti, vice-chancellor of CTU, inaugurated the event and shared his views on the importance of extracurricular activities during the pandemic. He said, “The pandemic has posed risks of increased cyber-attacks in organisations due to high dependency on personal and unsecured networks.”

Baskar shared information about the new cyber threats and ransomware and suggested precautions that can be taken while working online from home. Similarly, Manavpreet Kaur spoke about the relevance of Wikimedia programme and its importance to reduce the psychological stress of the students who are staying home alone.

University Business School, PURC

University Business School, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), organised a webinar on ‘Covid-19: Economic consequences and future strategies’. As many as 110 participants from different states including Madhya Pradesh, Chennai, Jammu and New Delhi participated in it.

PURC director Ravi Inder Singh welcomed chief guest RK Singla, dean research, Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, and all the participants.

While introducing the theme of the webinar, he said that mankind is passing through its worst phase of health crisis which is accompanied by an economic crisis. “There is lot of anxiety among the people about the economic issues and the basic objective of organising the webinar is to provide a platform to the people wherein they can discuss the important economic issues emerging out of Covid-19,” he added.

Sandeep Kapur, professor of management and controller of finance, Panjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, in his discussion on the theme “Vulnerability to black swan: Thoughts on emerging new normals” talked about the three types of recession which the world has seen.

Harish Anand, economic advisor to Vardhman Group of Industries, in his analysis of the impact of Covid-19 from macro and micro economic perspectives, said, “Businesses having clean balance sheets, sufficient liquidity and working on the models of profitability will not find any problem in their survival and revival, but the businesses under debt are going to suffer.”

Lakhwinder Singh, director of Centre for Development Economics and Innovation, Punjabi University, Patiala, said, “Industries will face labour problems post Covid-19 and it will be difficult to attract the labour back.”