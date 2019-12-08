e-paper
CTU’s Volvo bus overturns in Raipur Rani, 14 injured

Police said the incident took place around 7.30pm on the Naraingarh road when a car from the opposite direction, while trying to overtake a vehicle, came in front of the bus ferrying around 45 passengers from Dehradun to Chandigarh

As many as 14 people were injured as a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) Volvo bus overturned in Garhi Kotaha village of Raipur Rani on Saturday evening.

Police said the incident took place around 7.30pm on the Naraingarh Road when a car from the opposite direction, while trying to overtake a vehicle, came in front of the bus ferrying around 45 passengers from Dehradun to Chandigarh.

Raipur Rani SHO inspector Ram Pal said, “In a bid to prevent collision with the car, the bus driver applied brakes and lost control of the vehicle, as the front tyre plunged into a ditch along the road.”

Police said the bus driver, the conductor and a dozen passengers received minor injuries and were taken to the Raipur Rani community health centre. Four of them were later referred to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for further treatment.

Police had not registered any FIR in the matter till the filing of the report as the statements of the injured persons had yet to be recorded. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kamaldeep Goyal also met the injured at the civil hospital.

