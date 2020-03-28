Curfew in place but Mohali’s doorstep supply plan remains on paper

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 01:05 IST

Though the curfew was in place in Mohali on Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), people were seen queuing up in front of shops with the administration failing to ensure door-to-door supply of food, medicines and milk.

Most of the shops were found operating with half shutter down. While the grocery shops opened in the morning and closed by 9am, the chemist shops were open between 5pm to 6pm.

Even though the administration had released the contact numbers of designated shops and distributors, residents found that most of them either did not respond or said that there will a delay of at least four days in the deliveries. The list of authorised neighbourhood shops with contact numbers of the owners was published on the Mohali administration’s website www.sasnagar.nic.in.

The area councillor for Sector 76 to 80, Surinder Singh, said the administration has completely failed in ensuring doorstep delivery of essential items. “Most shopkeepers have not even been issued passes yet. On the other hand, other shopkeepers are busy hoarding items and selling essentials at higher rates in these difficult times,” he said.

A long queue of vendors was seen in front of the deputy commissioner’s office for passes.

100 VENDORS ALLOWED

On Friday, the district administration allowed 100 vendors carrying essential supplies to take essentials items to Phase 1 to 11, Mataur, Sohana and Nayagaon, Sectors 68, 69, and 70. Six teams were deployed for effective supervision of the distribution.

The supplies went on in a transparent and smooth manner under the supervision of district Mandi officer Harbhajan Kaur, Mohali tehsildar Ravinder Bansal, naib tehsildar Gurpreet Gill and Kharar market committee secretary Archana Bansal.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “Supply was normal today. There are some issues, which will be sorted out. I have asked sub-divisional magistrates to act against shopkeepers who opened shops without permission.”

Ravi Kainth, a resident of Sector 80, said, “Though the rates are on the higher side, vegetables are available. Hawkers have started coming.”

Police stepped up patrolling on Friday evening, asking people to stay indoors and the streets wore deserted look.

Need food call us: Mohali SSP

Urging residents to stay indoors, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that anyone in need of food can get in touch with the police.

The SSP along with the police team from different police stations supplied ration to families staying in slums, and colonies to help them survive the lockdown period. The packets distributed included 10 kg flour, dals, oil, sugar, packet of sugar. At some places, police teams even distributed cooked food. “Residents are expected to stay indoors thus we are providing them ration,” said Chahal.