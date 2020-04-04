Curfew: Ludhiana postal staff go the extra mile to help out needy

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:08 IST

Amid the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, different non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals have risen to the occasion and gone the extra mile. The staff members of the department of posts, Ludhiana, are also among the brave warriors, who are not only facilitating the public with banking and delivery facilities, but also coming to the aid of the needy.

The postal department began its social service in the district on Wednesday. The in-charge of a post office said they were taking the help of postmen to locate the needy people.

Sarita Madaan, sub-post office master of the Rajguru Nagar branch, said, “Postmen are usually familiar with the area. They are assigned different beats where they go and deliver mail. Through them, we are able to learn about the condition of the people, especially those who are living without food. We are trying to help out such people.”

“All the staff members in my branch have expressed the desire to contribute to the cause,” she said.

“We are donating packets of the food items, including wheat flour, pulses, salt and cooking oil to the needy. On Saturday, our team distributed food items in a settlement near the Barewal Road and Guru Amardas Colony,” said Madaan.

Similarly, Kamikar Singh, postmaster, Focal Point branch, said the staff, on field duty on a rotational basis, have been distributing food items among the people.

“If any account holder with the post office is facing difficulties with withdrawal of money, the postal department is ready to provide them the money at their doorsteps after proper verification. From next week, we have planned to implement a new strategy where our staff can effectively do the social work while performing their official duties,” he said.

The social work, being carried out by the postal department staff, was recently acknowledged by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He appreciated the postal department staff of Punjab for their philanthropic work at a time of crisis on his Facebook account.

Senior superintendent of post offices Amanpreet Singh said, “The Indian Post has allowed the staff to carry out the philanthropic work while performing the official duty during the ongoing global health emergency.”

“Postmasters of various branches are regularly updating me on the work that are carrying out. I have received the updates from post office branches of Focal Point, Rajguru Nagar, Sidhi Peeth Chowk, Dhandari Kalan and Lohara,” he said.

“While I fully support the voluntary initiative taken by the staff, I ask them to take all the precautionary measures when they are on duty. I have asked them to purchase more masks and sanitisers on their own and send me a bill for the same, since the centralised procurement will take time,” he added.

The head post office in Ludhiana covers 45 offices in the urban areas and 11 branch offices (BO) in 85 villages.