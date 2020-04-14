Cursing myself since I tested positive for Covid-19, says panch of Punjab ‘hotspot’

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:01 IST

“I have been cursing myself since the day I tested positive,” says Malkit Singh, the 42-year-old panch of Mohali’s Covid-19 hotspot, Jawaharpur Village, his voice full of remorse he speaks over the phone from his hospital bed at the Post Graduate Institute at Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

One of the first persons to test positive on April 4, Malkit Singh and his cousin, the village sarpanch, reportedly defied curfew norms to organise community meals and interact with locals, because of which 37 of their family members were infected.

The village, with a population of 3,000, is the largest Covid-19 cluster in Punjab, sending Mohali’s count soaring to 54. It has been declared a containment zone with residents being tested and no one allowed to step out of their homes

“I could never imagine all of this happening in the village because of me. I have been cursing myself ever since I tested positive. Initially I thought I had picked up the infection from a worker, but when they all tested negative I was shocked and till date I don’t know how the infection came to our village,” he told the Hindustan Times.

‘Thankful for early detection’

A panch or village official was required to interact with people, said Singh, who owned a business to decorate marriage palaces in the area. “I used to meet a lot of people every day. But I am thankful that due to early detection many people were saved, otherwise the number would have crossed 100,” he added.

When asked why he and the sarpanch violated curfew orders, Malkit Singh said his house was right in front of a dharamshala (community centre) and meetings were held there by village officials to plan the distribution of essential supplies. “The mistake we made was that we did not maintain social distancing or wear masks as these were not available in the markets,” he said.

‘God will take care of things’

Speaking to HT, the sarpanch said she was praying for life to return to normal in her village. “We do not know what happened but the Almighty will make things right. I really feel sorry that our village has now become infamous, but we have faith in God and will win the battle against the disease. It may take some time, but the good old days will return,” she said.

The sarpanch’s husband, admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur said the maximum persons infected in the hospital were their relatives. “It is a tough time for all of us. We request the villagers to stay indoors,” he said.