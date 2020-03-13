e-paper
Cyber City office shut after employee reports fever

gurugram Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:47 IST
A company in Cyber City closed operations on Friday afternoon on Friday after an employee reported a fever. The entire premises on the eighth floor of building 9A was vacated for sanitising, according to the staff present outside the office.

Amit Midha, vice-president, operations, north, DLF Limited, said, “Someone had a fever and on the basis of that, they have sent the gentleman for necessary medical investigation. As it is the weekend, the company has taken this opportunity to sanitise the office, because of which they allowed their teams to work from home on Friday. The company will resume operations from building 9A on Monday, for business, as usual.”

Midha said that there was no confirmation on whether it could be a case of coronavirus. “It is not confirmed as yet if the person is infected with Covid-19 and the same can be established after receiving the test reports. We must not assume that it’s coronavirus until the same is proved by the reports,” said Midha.

DLF has also issued an advisory to all offices in the rest of the building. “We have issued an advisory and we are taking necessary precautions in line with recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the ministry of health and family welfare, along with our tenants, to prevent the spread. We are in touch with our tenants and remain committed to provide support, as required,” said Midha.

