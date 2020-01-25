e-paper
Cyber fraud: Four staffers of petrol pump in Camp booked

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:39 IST
PUNE The Cantonment police have lodged a case against four employees of a petrol pump in Camp, who allegedly siphoned off Rs45,118 from the bank account of a twenty-five-year-old woman from Wadgaonsheri. The incident took place between November 23 and December 17, 2019.

The four accused have not been identified yet, said police.

According to the first information report (FIR), the victim had gone to fill petrol in her two-wheeler on November 23 and paid the amount of Rs 161 by her debit card. The four accused removed an amount estimated to be worth Rs 45,118 from her account from December 14 and 17 when her debit card was still in her possession.

Police inspector Chandrakant Bhosale, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that four accused were contractual employees of the petrol pump. “We are investigating the case and the four will be arrested soon,” he said.

A case has been registered and the accused have been booked under Sections 419, 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

