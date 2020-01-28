Cyst in lungs operated on within 24 hours of birth; Pune child breathes life

cities

PUNE A Pune-based hospital successfully operated and removed a cyst in a new-born girl within 24 hours of her being born.

The baby was born with the congenital defect, wherein fluid filled a cyst being formed in the lung cavity. The doctors initially removed the fluid from the cyst in her left lung by the aspiration process - sucking out the fluid using a small needle while the baby was still inside the womb.

The doctors then performed a lung lobectomy (surgery to remove one of the lobes of the lung) within 24 hours of the child’s birth. The baby is now home and doing well.

Dr Rajeshwari Pawar, gynaecologist-obstetrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, said, “The foetus was diagnosed to have a type 1 Congenital Cystic Adenomatoid Malformation (CCAM), a developmental defect where a cyst is formed in the left lung.”

“As the cyst grows due to increasing fluid, it squeezes the right lung, thereby also pushing the heart from left to right, and compressing the air space In both the lungs,” added Dr Pawar.

Dr Tushar Parikh, chief neonatologist, said, “The baby was successfully delivered and weighs 2.5kg which is normal. The child would not face any problems in future due to this surgery.”

The mother of the child, requesting anonymity, said, “We researched a lot when we got to know about the condition and after we were sure that it would be the right thing to do, we went ahead with the treatment.”

