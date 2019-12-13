Dadri wedding row: Three arrested

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:27 IST

Greater Noida: Three people, including a village chief, were arrested by the Dadri police on Friday in connection with a dispute between villagers and a wedding party on Wednesday night.

The incident was reported from Ghodi Bachheda village under the Dadri police jurisdiction. The groom, Vikas Kumar, was to marry a girl from the village and the procession had come from a nearby village in Dankaur.

Members of the wedding procession had alleged that the issue started after the groom sat on a horse and the villagers objected saying that Kumar being a Dalit could not ride a horse.

Afterwards, the two sides clashed in which at least 12 people were injured and an SUV and a car were vandalised.

Later, the groom allegedly walked to the wedding venue under police protection. The ceremony also took place under police protection.

A case was later registered at the Dadri police station against 11 named persons and some unnamed persons under the IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 322 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Police have, however, denied that the matter was caste related.

“It was an issue that originated over the DJ music and the dancing. There was no caste angle to it. Some people were under the influence of alcohol and the villagers alleged that the dispute was started a few in the wedding party. A probe is underway on their allegations and we will register a case if we receive a complaint. Three people, including the village head Neetu, Bato and Dheeraj, were arrested Friday and more arrests will follow,” Kumar Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), said.

He said the injured were provided medical attention and the wedding took place peacefully.