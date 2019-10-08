Dakha Byelection: 90 complaints of poll code violations on cVIGIL app in Ludhiana

cities

As many as 90 complaints of violation of the model code of conduct in Dakha constituency have been received at the cVIGIL mobile application. Out of the 90 complaints, as many as 50 complaints have been filed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

According to Brij Mohan Bharadwaj, in-charge of the election cell, a majority of the complaints pertained to illegal posters and hoardings installed by political parties.

Most of the complaints on illegal hoardings have been about the stretch of the Ferozepur road falling in the Mullapur Dakha area. The mobile application was launched by the Election Commission (EC) of India to check model code of conduct violations.

The district administration has constituted 10 flying squads for swift action on redressing the complaints. Sources said recently when SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali lodged a complaint at the deputy commissioner’s office, he was asked to lodge it on the cVIGIL for early resolution.

FIRST REVIEW MEETING HELD

Meanwhile, R Arulanandan, Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), expenditure observer for the Dakha byelection, held first review meeting to analyse election expenses on Sunday. Shadow registers of detailed poll expenses of all candidates were reviewed by the observer.

Sources said the observer found that the Congress had so far spent ₹6 lakh while the SAD ₹2.5 lakh.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amrinder Singh Malhi said, “The initial assessments are subjective. Ultimately, they (candidates) have to keep their expenditure within the limit of ₹28 lakh. We have issued 22 notices to various political parties on the complaints of illegal hoardings. These are separate complaints and not generated through cVIGIL moble application. The hoardings have been removed and notices issued to seek responses.”

VIGIL APP WORKS

As soon as a complainant is uploaded on the app, the authorities concerned will receive its Global Positioning System (GPS location).

A flying squad will reach the spot in 15 minutes and a complaint will be addressed within 100 minutes from the time it was generated.

The user-friendly app, available on both Android and iOS mobile platforms, helps citizens to upload live incidents by clicking photos or taking videos with the description of the instance of the code violation without

having to rush to the office of the returning officer to lodge the complaint.

