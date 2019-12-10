Damage to overhead wire delays Mumba-Pune trains for two hours 

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:28 IST

PUNE Trains running between Mumbai and Pune were delayed by two hours on Tuesday, evening after an overhead wire was damaged due to stones falling in the ghat section near Thakurwadi railway station.

The Deccan Queen express and Pragati express were halted for two hours at Karjat railway station. Operations resumed at 8.15 pm after the wire was repaired.

“A stone fell on the overhead wire which took two hours to repair. Train operations were halted on the line from 6pm to 8 pm, after which all operations have been normalised,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railways.