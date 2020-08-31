Day after HP man takes life, two booked for abetment to suicide in Ludhiana

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:08 IST

A day after a Himachal Pradesh resident committed suicide in a hotel near the Ludhiana ISBT, two have been booked for abetment to suicide, including a woman. The accused have been identified as Riya Thakur alias Laxmi and Deepak.

The case was registered following a complaint by the man’s brother, who is resident of Chandigarh.

Police have recovered a handwritten suicide note, which the victim addressed to his brother and sister-in-law, where he said the two accused were the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

Assistant sub-inspector Judge Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the 35-year -old man had checked into the hotel on Saturday evening. On Monday morning, when he did not open the door, hotel staff informed the police.

When police broke open the door, they found the body of the man hanging from a ceiling fan. Then, they informed the man’s family to record their statements.

The ASI added that a case has been registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the accused. No arrests have been made yet.