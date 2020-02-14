Day after release from jail, Moga man found dead

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:22 IST

Moga A day after he was released from Faridkot modern jail, Davinder Singh Kala, of Kot Ise Khan village in the district, was found dead at the grain market in Mana Singhwala village in Ferozepur district on Friday.

Davinder got out of jail after serving two years for two cases of theft registered against him. His brother Harjinder Singh claimed that Davinder had called him on Thursday evening to say that he had been released. “I told him to reach Zira by bus and that I will pick him up from there. We did not hear from him after that. On Friday morning, we were informed of the recovery of the body,” he added.

Station house officer Kamalpreet Singh said foul play was not suspected, as there were no signs of injury on his body. “The victim’s brother has added in his statement that Davinder was a drug addict. The body has been sent to the Moga civil hospital for post-mortem; further investigation is under process,” he added. Kot Ise Khan police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

