e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Day after release from jail, Moga man found dead

Day after release from jail, Moga man found dead

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
Hindustantimes
         

Moga A day after he was released from Faridkot modern jail, Davinder Singh Kala, of Kot Ise Khan village in the district, was found dead at the grain market in Mana Singhwala village in Ferozepur district on Friday.

Davinder got out of jail after serving two years for two cases of theft registered against him. His brother Harjinder Singh claimed that Davinder had called him on Thursday evening to say that he had been released. “I told him to reach Zira by bus and that I will pick him up from there. We did not hear from him after that. On Friday morning, we were informed of the recovery of the body,” he added.

Station house officer Kamalpreet Singh said foul play was not suspected, as there were no signs of injury on his body. “The victim’s brother has added in his statement that Davinder was a drug addict. The body has been sent to the Moga civil hospital for post-mortem; further investigation is under process,” he added. Kot Ise Khan police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Quote (if needed)

No foul play is suspected, as there are no signs of injury on the body, which has been sent to the Moga civil hospital for post-mortem.

Kamalpreet Singh, SHO

tags
top news
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities