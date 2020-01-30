Day on, robbers untraceable

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:53 IST

Probing into the broad daylight dacoity of 2kg gold from a wholesale jewellery godown-cum-office in Ghumar Mandi here, the police have found that the accused escaped via the Southern Bypass in their Toyota Fortuner SUV and were untraceable after they reached Doraha.

Based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from shops and hotels, the police said the SUV bearing a fake registration number of Rajasthan disappeared from the roads after reaching Doraha, raising the suspicion that the accused had changed the vehicles there to escape after hiding or abandoning the SUV.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that four teams have been formed to trace the accused. The police have been investigating the case from all aspects, he said.

Sources said the police have been questioning Neeraj Kumar, an employee of the godown of VK Jewellers. Sources also stated that the police have identified some of the robbers.

In his statement to the police, Vijay Jain, owner of VK Jewellers, said he had just reached the office on Wednesday when the robbers had overpowered Neeraj at gunpoint. As he entered in the shop the robbers pounced on him and tied him with tapes. He said the robbers snatched and locked their mobile phones in the safe and took away the keys before fleeing. Jain said the accused had silencers attached to their guns.

Sources also said the victim had dialled 100 to inform the police, but to no avail. Later, he dialled 112 from his mobile phone, but to no effect. Later, he had walked to the police station to inform the cops.

The Division Number 8 police have registered an FIR under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused.