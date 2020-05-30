e-paper
May 30, 2020-Saturday
Days after Bindal's resignation, CM's detractors meet up in Kangra

Days after Bindal’s resignation, CM’s detractors meet up in Kangra

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 21:12 IST
More fireworks are likely in Himachal BJP as two days after Rajeev Bindal stepped down as the state party chief, the detractors of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur met behind closed doors in Kangra on Saturday.

Reliable sources in the party revealed that among the prominent faces in the meeting were Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, former minister Ravinder Singh Ravi, former Kangra MLA Sanjay Chaudhary and state BJP executive committee member Ghanshyam Sharma.

Ravi, Chaudhary and Sharma are staunch supporters of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.

In the recent times, Kapoor too has confided in Dhumal, especially after his son was denied ticket in the bye-election for Dharamshala assembly segment.

According to the sources, besides discussing the current political scenario, the disgruntled party leaders opined that had the government acted timely on the corruption allegations levelled last year, the health department scam that surfaced recently could have been averted.

They said that instead of acting against those involved in corrupt practices, the state government had got Ravi arrested.

In September last year, a letter alleging corruption in the health department had gone viral on social media.

The letter, addressed to veteran leader Shanta Kumar, had raised serious allegations of corruption in the health and industry department and questions on chief minister’s silence on the issue.

The Kangra police had arrested BJP worker Manoj Masand, who had posted the letter on Facebook.

During interrogation, Masand named Ravi for asking him to post the letter. Following this, the police had confiscated the former minister’s mobile phone and also summoned him for questioning.

The probe conducted by the Kangra police indicted Ravi as the main accused. The police are yet to file a chargesheet in the case.

Meanwhile, Ravi admitted that such a meeting took place. However, he denied commenting on the issues discussed by them.

