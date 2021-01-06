DCPCR disposes of 890 cases in the last quarter

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has disposed of 890 cases during the last quarter, between October and December 2020, ---800 times the earlier average disposal rate and the highest since it has been constituted, the commission said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the commission said that in the earlier quarter, between July and September 2020, it had disposed of 432 cases. “In the last quarter, out of a total of 890 cases, a substantial number of 533 complaints related to missing children where Commission is the monitoring authority, 195 complaints related to the right to education and 125 complaints related to health & nutrition of children were resolved. Through grievance resolution, the DCPCR has been making crucial interventions such as in a case, a child who was being denied admission in Class XI on the basis of certain discriminatory admission rules and had suffered mental agony running from pillar to post, was able to obtain admission with the assistance of DCPCR, despite the rules being contrary,” the statement stated.

“In a critical case, where a child was found COVID positive in Udayan Care Child Care Institution and all other children, who were needed to be tested could not be taken outside due to risk of exposure, DCPCR intervened to arrange COVID testing of all 24 children within the Children’s Home,” the statement added.

DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said, “It is not the existence of grievances with the government that separates a good democracy from a poor one but how the government chooses to respond to it. The Commission will continue to promote the cause of the children, be their relentless advocate, and amplify their voices.”