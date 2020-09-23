e-paper
Delhi News / DDA reopens registration for land pooling

DDA reopens registration for land pooling

The authority plans to develop sectors 17, 20 and 21 in Bawana and Pooth Khurd and Sultanpur Dabas villages as model areas, a DDA official said.

delhi Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
So far, 6,575 hectares of land has been pooled in 95 villages earmarked for the policy, which is aimed at meeting Delhi’s growing housing requirement.
So far, 6,575 hectares of land has been pooled in 95 villages earmarked for the policy, which is aimed at meeting Delhi’s growing housing requirement. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has reopened the registration process under its land pooling policy till November 2 in order to allow more people to register for the scheme.

The authority plans to develop sectors 17, 20 and 21 in Bawana and Pooth Khurd and Sultanpur Dabas villages as model areas, a DDA official said.

The decision to reopen the registration process was to encourage more people to come forward to pool in land so that more such sectors can be planned. These three areas are spread over 180-210 hectares.

“We have reopened the registration process so that people can come forward in 95 villages and more sectors can be made operational. We are hoping that by next year, more sectors can come up where the scheme can be implemented,” said a DDA official.

So far, 6,575 hectares of land has been pooled in 95 villages earmarked for the policy, which is aimed at meeting Delhi’s growing housing requirement.

According to a DDA official, in zones P-II, N, L, K-I and J around 1,283 hectares, 3,313 hectares, 1,742 hectares, 32 hectares and 3.6 hectares of land have been pooled in respectively.

Under the policy, 40% of the pooled land will be earmarked for essential services and civic infrastructure. Service providing agencies will develop parks, roads, social infrastructure, etc., in a time-bound manner.

The developer will get 60% of the total pooled land of which 53% will be residential; 5% commercial and 2% for public and semi-public facilities.

DDA and other service providers will get 40% of the land for developing civic infrastructure.

