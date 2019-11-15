DDA to set up help desks for ownership rights, upload maps

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:04 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will upload the first set of maps of unauthorised colonies to mark their boundaries from next week, most likely on Monday.

The land-owning agency has also initiated the process to set up a help desk to assist people in applying for ownership rights of their properties.

According to a senior DDA official, who is involved in the process, “We were to start the process from Friday, but could not do it due to some technical issue. We will start the process most likely from Monday. The maps will be uploaded in a phased manner. We are almost ready with the maps of 300-odd colonies, but plan to upload maps of 50-100 colonies.”

Residents will be given 15 days to submit their suggestions/objections regarding the boundaries fixed by the land-owning agency using satellite images, the official said.

“The boundaries will be finalised after we review all the suggestions /objections. We plan to complete the process by December end,” the official said.

The land-owning agency on Friday invited bids from consultants for setting up of the help desks. “Lakhs of people are going to apply. We want to ensure that the process is smooth,” said the official.

The Union cabinet had approved a proposal to confer ownership rights to residents of 1728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi last month.

The land-owning agency has to complete the process of fixing the boundaries within a span three months.

Meanwhile, DDA asked all residents of 1,728 unauthorised colonies to update their documents regarding sale/purchase of property. “We will accept only the last General Power of Attorney transaction while conferring ownership rights. Property owners should get the documents in order,” said an official.

Once the boundaries are fixed, DDA will open a web portal to start the process to give ownership rights.

On web portal, which will be managed by the DDA, a property owner will apply for ownership rights and make partial payment based on self-calculation of the amount to be paid.

Explaining the process, a senior DDA official said, “After we receive the application, a team of official will do the site inspection to verify the particulars. The amount payable will be finalised after the inspection. After the payment of the amount, DDA will execute a conveyance deed. Based on the conveyance deed, property owner can get the property registered with the Delhi government.”