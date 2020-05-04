e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dead man tests positive; TMC traces kin

Dead man tests positive; TMC traces kin

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 22:43 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A patient from Hanuman Nagar in Thane, who was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa after he suffered a heart attack, died on April 30. On Sunday, his Covid test came positive. The Thane Municipal Corporation officials got to know that many of his relatives had attended the funeral.

The 54-year-old patient was admitted after he suffered a heart attack and the doctors did not find any symptoms of coronavirus. After the report, around 20 people are under observation as they had interacted with the family and attended the funeral.

“We are tracing all those who had come in contact with the family and attended the funeral. We are conducting tests of close family members and are also preparing a list of people to be home quarantined or to be taken to a quarantine centre,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

In a similar incident in April, a man’s swab report came after his last rites. He tested positive and many of his close contacts from Lokmanya Nagar were infected.

top news
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor as ‘Special Corona Fees’
LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor as ‘Special Corona Fees’
3 jawans, one civilian killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
3 jawans, one civilian killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities