Home / Cities / Declare 2020 a ‘zero academic year’, say Panchkula Parents Association

Declare 2020 a ‘zero academic year’, say Panchkula Parents Association

The association met Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday to press for their demands

cities Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

Parents Association met Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday demanding that 2020-2021 be declared as ‘no academic year’.

They submitted a letter to Gupta, stating: “We are the parents of school going children from Panchkula. We have a few submissions to be made for declaring the present year as ‘No Academic Year’ for the future of humanity as well as generations.”

Expressing concerns regarding sending their children to schools amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, they said: “Vaccine or medicine for the disease is still not invented. As already said by the World Health Organisation, the government and ICMR that the children, as well as the elders, are a vulnerable population, therefore, it makes sense to declare this year as no academic year.”

Parents appealed that life is more important than a year and children should be saved from this epidemic.

Box:

Some parents of students studying in a private school of Panchkula also met Gian Chand Gupta and urged that the directorate of education should be asked to look into the matter of tuition fee hike by the school for the 2019-2020 session.

