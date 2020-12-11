e-paper
Decomposed bodies of woman, her three kids found hanging in forest in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

The woman’s husband reportedly tried to consume poison along with his second wife after seeing the bodies but the couple was rescused and is recuperating in hospital

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:28 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustan Times, Thane
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The decomposed bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three children were found in a forest in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The four had been missing for about two months. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of death by suicide and police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

The woman’s husband reportedly tried to consume poison along with his second wife after seeing the bodies but the couple was rescued is recuperating in hospital.

A 35-year-old resident in Bhiwandi taluka had registered a missing complaint of his wife, and three minor children, two daughters, and a son, on October 21. According to his complaint, his wife left the house with the children after a fight with him and never returned. Within a month, the man had remarried.

According to Thane Rural officials, on Thursday, the man’s brother went inside in the jungle to collect wood when he detected a foul smell. Proceeding further ahead, he came across the four bodies hanging from a tree. He identified the children from their clothes.

Padgha Police officials said, “He ran home and informed his brother who reportedly consumed poison along with his second wife. Both are admitted in the hospital. The site is being examined by the forensic department and dog squad. The site is deep inside the forest which is frequented only by tribals. While it appears to be a case of suicide, we are questioning all relatives of the deceased and her husband. As of now, an accidental death report has been registered.”

