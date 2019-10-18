e-paper
Decomposed body found in Gurugram’s Sec 79, police suspect murder

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram The decomposed body of a man was found in the bushes adjacent to a hill in Sector 79, near Bar Gujjar village, on Thursday afternoon. Police suspect the man, who is yet to be identified, was murdered and his body dumped in the area to avoid suspicion.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 12.30pm when a motorist, who was driving to work, perceived a foul smell emanating from the bushes.

Sunil Kumar, sub inspector (SI), Bar Gujjar police post, said that the body was highly decomposed and the preliminary probe suggested that the man was killed at least five days ago.

“The torso was wrapped in a quilt and the body covered with grass. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder. Due to decomposition, the body was bloated and infested with maggots. The victim is yet to be identified,” said Kumar.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday and police said they are checking with police stations in the area for missing persons’ complaints.

Abdul Manan, 30, a mechanic, who reported the incident to the police, said he was riding to his workplace on his motorcycle in Naurangpur village, Sector 79, when he noticed the body. “The feet were protruding out and the face had been covered with a cloth. I was shocked to see the body and immediately informed the police,” said Manan.

A case was registered against unknown persons under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 18:53 IST

