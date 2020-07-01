Decorated cop is Delhi Police’s 10th Covid casualty; 2,000 personnel infected

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:24 IST

New Delhi: “My oxygen level is 92. I am better. Ab aap log hospital mat aana (Don’t come to the hospital anymore),” — these were inspector Sanjeev Yadav’s last words to his family on June 18, the day he was put on ventilator support at a private hospital in the city.

The 48-year-old Delhi Police inspector, posted with the anti-terrorist squad (special cell), died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) early Wednesday — the 10th policeperson to succumb in the city to succumb to the infection. As of Wednesday evening, around 2,000 police personnel in the Capital have tested positive for Covid-19.

Just weeks ago, the decorated and well-regarded police officer, who had in January 2020 been conferred the President’s police medal for gallantry, was instrumental in nabbing two key members of a gang in Punjab’s Zikarpur — his last major operation, his colleagues and friends said.

Inspector Yadav had been posted in the special cell’s south-western range since March 2018, and was instrumental in arresting over 60 criminals in his time there, including those belonging to gangs led by jailed gangsters Jitender (known as Gogi) and his rival Sunil (known as Tillu), according to inspector Maan Singh, a close friend of Yadav’s and a member a colleague in the special cell.

Yadav was awarded the gallantry medal for his work in cracking down on members of gang that had shot dead two employees of a cashvan while robbing it in Narela in 2018.

During his two-year tenure in the special cell, Yadav came face-to-face with armed criminals on 13 occasions, each of which involved an exchange of fire.

The officer was also a recipient of 25 Commendation Rolls, 13 Commendation Certificates and 26 Commendation Cards issued by the Delhi Police.

His last rites were performed at Lodhi Colony crematorium around 11.30am on Wednesday, with several officers of the special cell in attendance.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal offered their condolences on Twitter.

“Extremely saddened at the death of Insp Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the line of duty fighting COVID-19. A great warrior, recipient of Police Medal for gallantry, he brought laurels for @DelhiPolice. His untimely demise is irreplaceable loss for the organization. My deepest condolences!,” the L-G tweeted.

Kejriwal tweeted, “My deepest condolences at the death of Insp Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who died of Covid-19. A very brave policeman and recipient of Police medal. His death is a great loss to @Delhi Police.”

A life cut short

Inspector Singh said he was the first one in the team to be tested positive for the virus — on May 31. “All 12-15 team members quarantined themselves and got themselves tested for the virus. However, their reports, including Yadav’s came negative. But Yadav developed symptoms after June 10,” he said.

Yadav was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital on June 16, after complaining of breathlessness, fever and a sore throat, Yadav’s brother-in-law Devraj Yadav said.

He was tested at the hospital the same day, the reports confirmed he was positive for the infection on June 17. When his oxygen levels dipped on June 17, he was shifted to Max Saket hospital, Devraj said. He was put on ventilator support a day later

“His oxygen level never improved. I had texted him, asking if he was in the intensive care unit (ICU) or a ward. But he did not respond to that question, and instead asked me not to visit the hospital,” Devraj added.

Police said the source of his infection was still unclear.

Three days later, Yadav’s wife Kalpana tested positive for the virus, while their 16-year-old a son and 13-year-old daughter, and six other relatives tested negative.

Kalpana was, on June 22, admitted to the same hospital as her husband.

“She was discharged on June 26, but doctors advised her to quarantine at home for seven days home quarantine. Since Kalpana insisted, she was allowed to attend the funeral. She wore a PPE [personal protective equipment] kit and followed all protocols,” said Devraj, adding that Yadav’s mother and two siblings have reached Delhi after being informed about his death.

Originally from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav had joined police in 1996 as a sub-inspector. He completed his schooling and higher education from Rajasthan. After being promoted to inspector rank in 2015, Yadav served in Tughlaq Road police station in New Delhi.

Cases rising, preventive measures

So far, 10 officers of the Delhi Police have succumbed to Covid-19. However, while 2,000 personnel have tested positive for the infection, more than 1,300 have recovered from the viral infection and resumed their duties so far, a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

Head constable Dheer Singh, who was posted in the police control room (PCR) unit in north zone, died at Lady Hardinge Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, a day after he was tested positive and initially advised home quarantine.

“The head constable’s health condition suddenly deteriorated and was admitted to the hospital where he died around noon on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and two children, who live in Wazirabad,” said deputy commissioner of police (PCR) Sharat Sinha.

The other dead personnel include two sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors and three head constables.

From managing containment zones, ensuring social distancing, feeding the homeless and maintaining law and order, the city’s police force has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. Officials said Delhi Police administration has taken several measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 outbreak among the personnel and their family members.

Beds have been reserved for them in government and private hospitals and isolation centres have been set up for asymptomatic personnel, who are advised to home quarantine. A dedicated Covid-19 test centre for police personnel has also been set up at Shalimar Bagh, which can collect and test 50 samples a day.

A circular has been issued on how to work amid the pandemic and avoid physical contact with colleagues and the public, senior officials said. For instance, most of the police team’s meetings are being done via video-conference.