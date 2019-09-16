Defectors will realise their mistake: Sharad Pawar

cities

Amid the mass exodus by his leaders, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said they would realise their mistake later.

Speaking on the exit of Ganesh Naik and other corporators to the BJP in Navi Mumbai, Pawar said, “Ganesh Naik has made a mistake. He was defeated by Manda Mhatre in 2014 because of his own mistakes and now he has joined the same party. Udyanraje Bhosale, the Satara MP, too made a big mistake by joining the rival party. He was called to Delhi to join the party and was insulted, but despite this he joined them. All those who deserted the party would realize the mistake later.”

Pawar accused the chief minister of not paying much attention to the relief operations. Remembering the earthquake in Latur in 1993, he said, “I was in Latur for one month to ensure that relief operations is underway and work is smooth…Not like chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who was not there for his people during the floods.”

