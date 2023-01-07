Home / Cities / Defying odds, Hisha Baghel set to become Chhattisgarh’s first female 'Agniveer'

Defying odds, Hisha Baghel set to become Chhattisgarh’s first female 'Agniveer'

Published on Jan 07, 2023 11:55 AM IST

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022, approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the armed forces called 'Agnipath' and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.

Chhattisgarh: Hisha Baghel with her mother and relatives at her residence.(ANI)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Hisha Baghel, a resident of Chhattisgarh's Durg, is set to become the first woman 'Agniveer' from the state. Hisha will be inducted into the armed services under the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme launched by the Centre last year.

Hisha's proud mother also recalled the hardships that the family had to go through to support her. “I am very proud. She is very hardworking and used to wake up at 4am for training. We sold our land and car and used the money that was meant for the treatment of my husband who's suffering from cancer, to be able to educate our children,” Hisha's mother told the news agency ANI.

Hisha’s teacher remembered her as a bright mind among her peers. Expressing her happiness on Hisha's selection and shedding light on her school days, she said, “I am very happy that a student of our school has been selected as the first woman Agniveer. She was a very bright student and was also good at sports. Despite the family's weak financial condition, she could make it.”

Hisha’s feat will establish her as the first female Agniveer of Chhattisgarh after she completes her training.

Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the armed forces.

Sign out