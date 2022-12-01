344 GCs to be commissioned as officers in IMA’s passing out parade this year

Dehradun-based Indian Military Academy’s (IMA) autumn term passing out parade will be held on December 10, IMA said.

According to the statement issued by IMA, 344 gentleman cadets (GCs) will be commissioned as officers, including 30 GCs from ten countries.

The ceremonies associated with the ‘Passing Out Parade’ will commence with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony during which homage will be paid to the brave alumni of this prestigious training academy.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande will be reviewing the parade, the statement added.

According to the statement, the passing-out parade will be held in the backdrop of the famous Chetwode building. Parents and family members of the cadets will attend the events and also solemnise the pipping ceremony. The entire event will be showcased live on various media platforms including social media.

“The parade highlights the unwavering commitment of the Indian armed forces to face any challenge and constantly strive to excel. The 344 GCs set to be commissioned in various armies are sure to earn laurels and add glory to this great institution,” the statement read.

Since its establishment in 1932, a total of 64,145 Indian GCs and 2,813 foreign GCs from 35 friendly nations have been trained and commissioned as army officers from the portals of IMA.

With the current strength of foreign trainees, almost every fourth GC in the academy is from a foreign military reflecting the stellar international standing of the academy and its reputed training regime.